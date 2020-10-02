In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sean O'Hair hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 124th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 11 under; MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 9 under.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, O'Hair's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, O'Hair suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, O'Hair's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, O'Hair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, O'Hair had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 over for the round.