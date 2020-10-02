In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Scheffler's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.