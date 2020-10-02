In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Stallings's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stallings had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stallings's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Stallings's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.