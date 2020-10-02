-
Bogey-free 1-under 71 by Scott Piercy in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Piercy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sergio Garcia, Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Sebastián Muñoz, Peter Malnati, Michael Gligic, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.
