In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Harrington hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Harrington hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Harrington got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Harrington's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 4 over for the round.