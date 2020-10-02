Scott Brown hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round in 143rd at 11 over; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 11 under; MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Brown's his second shot went 23 yards to the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Brown got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Brown to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brown hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th. This moved Brown to 6 over for the round.

Brown had a fantastic chip-in on the 181-yard par-3 fourth. His his second shot went 45 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 10 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 11 over for the round.