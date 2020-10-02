Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 140th at 7 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Sergio Garcia, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kodaira's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kodaira hit an approach shot from 133 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kodaira's his second shot went 44 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 35 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 5 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kodaira chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 4 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 5 over for the round.