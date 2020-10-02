-
Sam Ryder posts bogey-free 1-under 71 l in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder chips in for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Ryder finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Kevin Chappell is in 1st at 9 under; Scott Stallings, Jimmy Walker, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Michael Gligic and Peter Malnati are tied for 7th at 7 under.
Sam Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 first but had a chip in from 34 yards for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.
