October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 11 under; MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Burns's his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Burns got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 2 over for the round.
