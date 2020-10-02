-
-
Sahith Theegala finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Theegala got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.