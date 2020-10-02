In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 8th at 7 under.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.