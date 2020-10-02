In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 133rd at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Knox chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Knox's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Knox hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Knox's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 5 over for the round.