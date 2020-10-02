In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Sabbatini's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Sabbatini hit his 72 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 217 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Sabbatini chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Sabbatini's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Sabbatini chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.