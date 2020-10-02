-
-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Roger Sloan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Sloan's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Sloan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Sloan to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.