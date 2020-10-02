-
Robert Streb shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 85th at even par; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Chappell is in 2nd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Kristoffer Ventura, Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Streb chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
