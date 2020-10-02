In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Robby Shelton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kristoffer Ventura and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Shelton's 105 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put Shelton at 1 under for the round.

Shelton hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Shelton had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.