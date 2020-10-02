-
Rob Oppenheim rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Rob Oppenheim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Rob Oppenheim's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Oppenheim chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
