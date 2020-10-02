Richy Werenski hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 46th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Werenski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.