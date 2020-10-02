Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.