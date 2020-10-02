Peter Malnati hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under with Michael Gligic and Sergio Garcia; Kevin Chappell and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Scott Stallings, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Peter Malnati's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Malnati stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Malnati had a 210 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Malnati chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.