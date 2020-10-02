In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kizzire's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Kizzire had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.