-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 80th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 11 under; MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.