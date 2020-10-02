-
Pat Perez putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 87th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th Pat Perez hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Perez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.
