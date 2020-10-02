-
Nick Watney finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 64th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 11 under; MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Watney's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Watney hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Watney's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.
