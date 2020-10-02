-
Nick Taylor shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
Taylor got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 3 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 5 over for the round.
