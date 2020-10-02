-
Nate Lashley putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Nate Lashley's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Lashley at 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.
