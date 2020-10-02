In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, MJ Daffue hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his round in 1st at 10 under; Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Daffue hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Daffue's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Daffue had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Daffue chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Daffue to 4 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Daffue's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Daffue chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 4 under for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 3 under for the round.