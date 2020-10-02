-
Michael Kim shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
