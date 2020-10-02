  • Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic sinks a 13-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic rolls in for eagle at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic sinks a 13-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 11th hole.