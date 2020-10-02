-
Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Gligic rolls in for eagle at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic sinks a 13-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 11th hole.
Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.
Gligic got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
