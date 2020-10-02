Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Kristoffer Ventura and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put McNealy at 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNealy at even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.