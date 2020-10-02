-
Matthias Schwab shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 133rd at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
Schwab tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schwab hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.
Schwab his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 2 over for the round.
Schwab got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 over for the round.
