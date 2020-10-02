-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith birdies from off the green at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith sinks a 14-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Kevin Chappell and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 9 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Stallings, Kristoffer Ventura, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
