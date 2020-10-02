-
-
Matt Jones shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matt Jones hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
Jones hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 60-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Jones chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Jones got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Jones's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.