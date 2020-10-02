In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matt Every hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 87th at even par; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Every chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Every chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Every hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Every at even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Every chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.