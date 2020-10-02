-
Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 112th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Trainer got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Trainer to 2 over for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Trainer's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
