In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

Laird hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Laird's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Laird hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

Laird tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Laird chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.