In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hubbard finished his round tied for 107th at 1 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Kristoffer Ventura and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Mark Hubbard got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hubbard's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.