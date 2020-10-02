-
Mark Anderson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Anderson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Anderson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
