Luke List shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-5 third, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to even for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, List chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.
