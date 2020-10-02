In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Luke Donald hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Donald chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Donald chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Donald chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Donald's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Donald hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at 2 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Donald chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.