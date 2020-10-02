-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lucas Glover hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Glover suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Glover hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 1 over for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
