Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
Lee tee shot went 234 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
