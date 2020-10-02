Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Kristoffer Ventura and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stanley's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stanley hit his 134 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Stanley had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stanley's 179 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stanley had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.