Kyle Ramey shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Ramey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 142nd at 11 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.
Ramey tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ramey to 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Ramey's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ramey chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 4 over for the round.
