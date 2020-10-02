-
Kristoffer Ventura shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kristoffer Ventura hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 2nd at 9 under with Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, and Denny McCarthy; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; and Kevin Chappell, Charley Hoffman, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to even for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Ventura chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Ventura hit an approach shot from 144 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 5 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.
