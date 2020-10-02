-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
Hickok got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hickok chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Hickok had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 1 over for the round.
