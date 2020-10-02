Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Aphibarnrat chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Aphibarnrat's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Aphibarnrat missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.