Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 78th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Tway chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.
