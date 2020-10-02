-
6-over 78 by Kevin Stadler in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Stadler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round in 144th at 16 over; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sergio Garcia, Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Sebastián Muñoz, Peter Malnati, Michael Gligic, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 7 under.
Stadler got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stadler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 6 over for the round.
