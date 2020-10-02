Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; and Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Chappell hit his 122 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Chappell hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chappell hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Chappell had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Chappell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Chappell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Chappell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Chappell chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even-par for the round.